Lions' Damon Harrison: Coming off NFI list
Harrison (undisclosed) will be activated from the non-football injury list to participate in practice Thursday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Harrison ended his contract holdout before the start of training camp, but an undisclosed issue has kept him off the practice field. He'll have more than three weeks to gear up for Week 1 of the regular season.
