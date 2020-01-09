Harrison (undisclosed) said after Detroit's season-ending loss to Green Bay that both surgery and retirement are on the table for him this offseason, Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harrison dealt with a number of lower-body injuries this season, but it's not clear which could be the motivation for why he might go under the knife. Meanwhile, it's tough to gauge how much stock one should put in the 31-year-old's retirement chatter considering it might have been an emotional reaction in the wake of a down year for him. After all, Harrison racked up more tackles (50) in 10 games with Detroit last year than he did in 15 games this year. In the end, it'd be a surprise if Harrison passes up on serving out the final two years of the lucrative extension he signed last summer.