The Giants traded Harrison to the Lions on Wednesday in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harrison becomes the second starting defensive player to be traded away by the Giants in the last two days, as cornerback Eli Apple followed the nose tackle out the door Tuesday when he was shipped to New Orleans. One of the more disruptive interior linemen against the run since entering the league in 2012, Harrison should provide an immediate upgrade to the Lions' three-man tackle rotation of Sylvester Williams, Ricky Jean Francois and A'Shawn Robinson. The 29-year-old should be available to play a healthy amount of snaps right away in the Lions' Week 8 matchup with the Seahawks.