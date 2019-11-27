Play

Harrison (knee) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears.

Harrison overcame a groin injury to play this past Sunday against the Redskins, but he picked up a knee injury in the contest. The 30-year-old defensive tackle was limited in practice all week, and his final status will be revealed 90 minutes before Thursday's 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories