Lions' Damon Harrison: Exits game Sunday
Harrison (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Harrison was stuck in a battle with rookie center Garrett Bradbury in the second quarter, and stayed on the ground in pain. It's likely that the team will evaluate Harrison during halftime before the team elects to comment again on his status. If he's unable to suit up for the second half, John Atkins and Kevin Strong would be in line to see an increase in snaps.
