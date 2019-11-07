Harrison tallied six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Harrison shook off a groin injury to suit up for this contest. He logged 28 of 72 defensive snaps (39 percent) -- his second-lowest mark since Week 1 -- and tied his season high in tackles. Harrison will continue stuffing runs against the Bears in Week 10.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories