Harrison (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Lions took cautionary steps with Harrison since he's been battling this groin injury for nearly a month, but the veteran defensive tackle should resume starting reps. Harrison's a valuable run-stopper, and he's marked 28 tackles (17 solo) and two sacks through nine games this year.

