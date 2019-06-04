Harrison won't attend mandatory minicamp this week, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Despite what Lions general manager Bob Quinn said earlier this offseason, it's now clear Harrison is holding out for a new contract. He played a huge role in fixing the Lions' run defense after he was traded from New York to Detroit in October, and he unexpectedly added 3.5 sacks in 10 games to bring his career total of nine. With 50 tackles (37 solo) to boot in that 10-game stretch, "Snacks" has a good argument to be compensated as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league. The Lions do have some leverage, as the 30-year-old has two seasons left on a five-year, $46.2 million contract, with none of the remaining money guaranteed. Top cornerback Darius Slay is also holding out for a new deal.

