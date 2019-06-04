Lions' Damon Harrison: Holding out for contract
Harrison won't attend mandatory minicamp this week, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Despite what Lions general manager Bob Quinn said earlier this offseason, it's now clear Harrison is holding out for a new contract. He played a huge role in fixing the Lions' run defense after he was traded from New York to Detroit in October, and he unexpectedly added 3.5 sacks in 10 games to bring his career total of nine. With 50 tackles (37 solo) to boot in that 10-game stretch, "Snacks" has a good argument to be compensated as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league. The Lions do have some leverage, as the 30-year-old has two seasons left on a five-year, $46.2 million contract, with none of the remaining money guaranteed. Top cornerback Darius Slay is also holding out for a new deal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 121-130
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 130-121 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 140-131
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 140-131 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 150-141
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 150-141 in our consensus...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, breakouts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football breakouts li...