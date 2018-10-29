Harrison recorded seven tackles, including two TFLs and one sack, during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.

The Lions -- who bled 5.1 yards per carry to opposing running backs entering Sunday -- needed immediate help with stopping the run prior to trading for Harrison last week. If this performance is a sign of things to come, Detroit got exactly what they needed in the former Giant. Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions allowed just 3.3 YPC when Harrison was on the field compared to a 5.6 figure when he was on the sidelines. It's too bad the Lions can't realistically deploy the 355-pound wrecking ball on every possible down, but the 2016 first-team All-Pro nonetheless seems poised to significantly help this team shore up it's run defense down the stretch.