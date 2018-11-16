Harrison (shoulder) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

Harrison has made a big difference for the Lions' defense, recording 20 tackles (18 solo) over three games. The former Giant practiced in a limited capacity each day this week. The Lions will likely need Harrison on Sunday, as fellow defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out, leaving Ricky Jean Francois as the only healthy defensive tackle.

