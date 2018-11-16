Lions' Damon Harrison: Listed as questionable for Week 11
Harrison (shoulder) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
Harrison has made a big difference for the Lions' defense, recording 20 tackles (18 solo) over three games. The former Giant practiced in a limited capacity each day this week. The Lions will likely need Harrison on Sunday, as fellow defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out, leaving Ricky Jean Francois as the only healthy defensive tackle.
More News
-
Lions' Damon Harrison: Impresses in first game with new team•
-
Lions' Damon Harrison: Dealt to Detroit•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Expected back at practice Saturday•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Finishes with 76 tackles•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Gets green light for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...