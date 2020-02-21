Harrison (undisclosed) will seek to return to action in 2020 after considering retirement at the end of last season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Harrison signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Lions prior to the beginning of the 2019 campaign, finishing the season with 49 tackles and two sacks in 15 games. He will hit the free-agent market as a veteran player that could make a legitimate impact on a team's interior defensive line, provided he is healthy.