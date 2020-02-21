Lions' Damon Harrison: Looking to return for ninth season
Harrison (undisclosed) will seek to return to action in 2020 after considering retirement at the end of last season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Harrison signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Lions prior to the beginning of the 2019 campaign, finishing the season with 49 tackles and two sacks in 15 games. He will hit the free-agent market as a veteran player that could make a legitimate impact on a team's interior defensive line, provided he is healthy.
