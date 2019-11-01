Lions' Damon Harrison: Officially questionable
Harrison (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Harrison managed to play through his groin injury Week 8 versus the Giants, though he did briefly leave the contest, so he appears to have a fair shot at suiting up Sunday in Oakland. The veteran defensive tackle's presence would be a notable boost as the Lions work to contain Josh Jacobs (shoulder).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...