Harrison (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison managed to play through his groin injury Week 8 versus the Giants, though he did briefly leave the contest, so he appears to have a fair shot at suiting up Sunday in Oakland. The veteran defensive tackle's presence would be a notable boost as the Lions work to contain Josh Jacobs (shoulder).

