The Lions placed Harrison on the non-football injury list Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Though Harrison's injury remains undisclosed, there's no reason to consider it anything more than minor at this stage. The veteran defensive tackle is seeking a new contract and did not report to OTAs or minicamp, so his presence at training camp may shine a somewhat optimistic light on the state of negotiations. Harrison notched 50 tackles (37 solo), 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 10 games with the Lions last season, and is one of the team's standout defensive players alongside Darius Slay (undisclosed), who also reported to training camp despite an ongoing contract dispute.