Harrison recorded three tackles and a sack in Monday night's loss to Green Bay.

The 40 snaps were a season-high for Harrison who now has two sacks through six weeks. With only 13 total tackles to this name to this point in the season, the 30-year-old defensive tackle carries little value in IDP formats.

