Harrison (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Harrison managed to play through a groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Bears, during which he notched four solo tackles, and he now appears to have moved past the issue entirely. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran defensive tackle to play his usual role during Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys.

