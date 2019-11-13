Lions' Damon Harrison: Practicing without limitations
Harrison (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Harrison managed to play through a groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Bears, during which he notched four solo tackles, and he now appears to have moved past the issue entirely. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran defensive tackle to play his usual role during Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Only two must-start quarterbacks are on bye in Week 11, but given the way this season has gone,...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...