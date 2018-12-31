Lions' Damon Harrison: Quiet ending to prolific season
Harrison recorded two tackles during Sunday's season finale in Green Bay.
Becoming just the eighth player since 1931 to play in 17 games during an NFL season -- thanks to the timing of his midseason trade from New York to Detroit -- Harrison finishes the season with 81 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble, which is quite the stat line for a 341-pound interior lineman in his age-30 season. Perhaps no testament to his talent is greater than how significant the turnaround of the Lions' run defense was before and after Harrison came to town; Detroit surrendered 5.3 yards per carry without Harrison versus 3.8 YPC with him. His absence from the Pro Bowl roster is consequently among the most egregious of the year outside of Colts rookie sensation Darius Leonard. Under contract for another two seasons, look for Harrison to return with a vengeance in 2019.
