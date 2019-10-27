Lions' Damon Harrison: Ready to go Week 8
Harrison (groin) is active Week 8 against the Giants.
Harrison official showed up on the injury report with a groin injury, but the Lions' official site suggests that at least part of his absence was due to regular veteran rest. He'll be back in his regular role as expected, though his job as a run-stuffer tends to limit his tackle totals, and thus is overall effectiveness in standard IDP formats.
