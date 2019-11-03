Harrison (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Harrison got through last week's game with the same issue, and appears to be on track for the same scenario this week. Now that the veteran is officially healthy, he's expected to assume his usual starting role at defensive tackle, tasked with slowing down running back Josh Jacobs.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories