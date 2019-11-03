Lions' Damon Harrison: Ready to rock
Harrison (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Harrison got through last week's game with the same issue, and appears to be on track for the same scenario this week. Now that the veteran is officially healthy, he's expected to assume his usual starting role at defensive tackle, tasked with slowing down running back Josh Jacobs.
