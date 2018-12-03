Harrison notched seven tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery during Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Harrison continues to make the Giants look silly for trading him for a fifth-round pick, as the 30-year-old vet continues to be a force in the run game and has now set a new career-high with 3.5 sacks on the season. However, the nature of his role on the interior of the line will continue to make him a low-floor, high-upside IDP option among defensive lineman.