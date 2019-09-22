Harrison recorded five tackles and one sack during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Eagles.

Harrison recorded his 10th career sack and is now one of only two active defensive tackles in the NFL with at least 400 tackles, 30 TFLs, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and at least one interception in his career. The multi-category producer is one of the most important pieces of the Lions defense and that's unlikely to change anytime soon, despite the 30-year-old's advanced age.