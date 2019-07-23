Lions' Damon Harrison: Reporting to camp
Harrison (contract dispute) will report to training camp Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The veteran did not report to OTAs or minicamp due to an ongoing contract dispute but will show up for training camp, avoiding a $40,000 fine a day in the process. Since joining the Lions last October, "Snacks" recorded 50 tackles (37 solo) and 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The defensive tackle is one of the leaders in the Lions locker room along with Darius Slay, who is also seeking a contract upgrade.
