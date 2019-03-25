Lions' Damon Harrison: Seeking new contract
Harrison is negotiating with the Lions on a new contract, Kyle Meinke of mlive.com reports.
Harrison exceeded expectations in 2018 after joining the Lions via a midseason trade with the Giants, finishing the year with 81 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. After acquiring the 30-year-old defensive lineman, Detroit's run defense surrendered only 3.8 yards per carry (second best in the NFL) as opposed to an egregious 5.3 YPC without Harrison. Harrison has two more years remaining on his current deal and a $6.75 million base salary for 2019, and evidently believes that the high level of his production warrants a new long-term deal.
