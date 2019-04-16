Lions' Damon Harrison: Skipping voluntary workouts
Harrison isn't present for the start of the Lions' voluntary workout program, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Harrison outplayed his five-year, $46.2 million contract with the Giants and continued to do so after he was traded to Detroit in October. He's now hoping for a new deal to replace the final two seasons of the aforementioned contract, as he doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining and is scheduled for base salaries of $6.75 million (2019) and $9 million (2020), per overthecap.com. A report in late March suggested the Lions have been receptive to negotiations with the 30-year-old defensive tackle.
