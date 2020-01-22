Lions' Damon Harrison: Still contemplating future
Harrison (undisclosed) has not yet made a decision on his future with the Lions, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Harrison said following Detroit's season-ending loss to the Packers that he's considering both retirement and surgery (he dealt with numerous lower-body injuries in 2019) this offseason. It appears as though the 31-year-old, who remains under contract with the Lions through 2021, is sincerely considering the possibility of hanging up the cleats. With no incentive to rush the decision, it could realistically be multiple weeks until Harrison makes up his mind.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...