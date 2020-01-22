Harrison (undisclosed) has not yet made a decision on his future with the Lions, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Harrison said following Detroit's season-ending loss to the Packers that he's considering both retirement and surgery (he dealt with numerous lower-body injuries in 2019) this offseason. It appears as though the 31-year-old, who remains under contract with the Lions through 2021, is sincerely considering the possibility of hanging up the cleats. With no incentive to rush the decision, it could realistically be multiple weeks until Harrison makes up his mind.