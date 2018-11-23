Harrison had three tackles and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's loss to the Bears.

Harrison was his usual run-stuffing self against the Bears but also registered three hits on the quarterback, including the 1.5 sacks. The 29-year-old's season total of 57 tackles is good for a defensive tackle as he remains one of the best run stoppers in the league, but his real-life value continues to dwarf his IDP appeal.