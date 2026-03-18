Clark signed a contract with Detroit on Wednesday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Clark appeared in 14 combined regular-season games between the Cowboys and Texans in 2025, totaling 28 tackles (14 solo) across that span. He'll spend the offseason competing for a depth role with the Lions. Clark's ability to contribute both as a reserve linebacker and on special teams could boost his odds of carving out a depth gig with Detroit.