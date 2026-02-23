Skipper retired from the NFL and was hired to the Lions' coaching staff as an offensive assistant Monday.

The 31-year-old appeared in 69 career regular-season games across eight NFL seasons with the Lions and Texans. He started 16 of those contests, five of which came last season with Detroit. Skipper also caught a pair of passes during his career, turning them into 13 yards and one touchdown. He'll now learn under coach Dan Campbell and new OC Drew Petzing.