Swift (ankle/shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Swift continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps due to lingering ankle and shoulder injuries. He'll have one more opportunity Friday to get back to all activity, at which point the Lions may give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago. On Monday, coach Dan Quinn relayed to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com that the Lions hope to give Swift "a little bit more" work in Week 10. Whether or not Swift will increase his snap share (16 percent) and touch count (five) from this past Sunday versus the Packers remains to be seen, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are available to Detroit's backfield as long as Swift isn't 100 percent.