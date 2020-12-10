Swift (illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Swift has now logged back-to-back limited practice to begin the week, an apparent indication that he has a fair chance to return from his three-game absence. With Kerryon Johnson (knee) having returned to practice in full and Adrian Peterson also healthy, though, the Lions have the luxury of quality backups to lean on if Swift isn't yet completely ready. Friday's practice will no doubt be key in determining the rookie's chances of suiting up for Sunday's game against the Packers.