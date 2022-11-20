Swift rushed five times for 20 yards and a touchdown while corralling all three of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 31-18 win over the Giants.

Swift avoided the injury report for the second week in a row, but he was still limited to single-digit touches. Jamaal Williams (17/64/3) and Justin Jackson (9/66/0) both saw more usage and production than the oft-injured back. Swift was able to maintain fantasy usefulness with a late score from in close during once the game was well in hand. Fantasy managers should be concerned about the lack of touches for the former second-round pick, but he continues to stay afloat with touchdowns in consecutive weeks. Expect Swift to continue to be used as part of a crowded backfield committee against the Bills on Thanksgiving.