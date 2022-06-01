Swift appears to have added muscle this offseason, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

This report is merely based on visual observations made at recent offseason practices, but any added muscle could probably be considered a positive sign for a 5-foot-9 running back who has missed at least three games in each of his first two professional seasons. While it's not fair to consider Swift "injury prone" this soon, it's possible that his fantasy value could be higher if he had not been slowed down by head and shoulder injuries in back-to-back years. After all, when not counting the games in which Swift was limited by injury in 2021, his 97.5 scrimmage yards per game would have ranked eighth among all running backs.