Swift has shown a more muscular physique upon reporting for OTAs this spring, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The report is merely based on visual observations made by Twentyman, but any added muscle could probably be considered a positive sign for a 5-foot-9 running back who has missed at least three games in both of his first two professional seasons. While it's not fair to consider Swift "injury prone" this soon into his career, it's possible that his fantasy value could be higher heading into 2022 if he hadn't been slowed down by head and shoulder injuries in consecutive years. After all, when not counting the games in which Swift was limited by injury in 2021, his 97.5 scrimmage yards per game would have ranked eighth among all running backs.