Swift (illness) will participate in Wednesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Swift has missed three straight games, two due to a concussion and one due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. He failed to practice in either of the Lions' final two sessions of Week 13, so the fact that he's on the field in any fashion to begin Week 14 prep is a positive sign. The migraines the running back experienced in the aftermath of sustaining his concussion have reportedly subsided, so he looks to be trending to a return to the lineup Sunday against the Packers.
More News
-
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Missing third straight game•
-
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Still ill, missing practice again•
-
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Recovers from concussion, but falls ill•