Swift (ankle/shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
After making his first appearance since Week 3 this past Sunday against the Dolphins, Swift unsurprisingly has had practice limitations this week as he continues to tend to ankle and shoulder issues. On Monday, he relayed that he still wasn't 100 percent, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, but Swift was able to follow up Wednesday's DNP with some activity one day later. While he's trending in the right direction, Swift's status will continue to be watched to get a sense of his availability Sunday versus the Packers.