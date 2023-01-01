Swift rushed 11 times for 78 yards and one touchdown while catching four of four targets for 39 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears.

Swift's rollercoaster season continued, as his big day came a week after totaling 25 scoreless yards on five touches in Week 16 against the Panthers. He didn't even need a Jamaal Williams absence to do so, either, considering the latter totaled 157 yards with a touchdown of his own over 23 touches. If No. 3 running back Justin Jackson (hip) -- who's averaged five combined rushing attempts plus targets since Detroit's Week 6 bye -- remains unable to steal touches in Week 18, look for Swift and Williams to again split the vast majority of backfield work in the regular-season finale in Green Bay.