Swift carried the ball 14 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6 against the Jaguars. He added three receptions for seven yards.

Swift posted his best game as a professional, as he saw his involvement in the offense spike significantly following the team's bye in Week 5. Entering the game, Swift had seen no more than five carries and 10 total touches in any contest. However, he took advantage of the increased opportunity, breaking off a 54-yard run -- the team's longest offensive play of the day -- while also finding the end zone twice from near the goal line. Adrian Peterson still earned 15 touches, though it's difficult to predict the Lions turning away from Swift after this strong performance. The Lions will draw another manageable matchup in Week 7 against the Falcons.