Coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Swift (ankle) is questionable for Week 2, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Campbell said Swift will do some work at practice Friday, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site, after he missed Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. The starting running back managed to play through an ankle sprain Week 1 versus the Eagles and has since downplayed the severity of his injury, but the extent of Swift's activity Friday will likely reveal a fair amount about his chances of playing Week 2. Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson will stand to handle increased work if Swift ends up limited or sidelined.