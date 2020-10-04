Swift rushed four times for 22 yards and caught all four of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-29 loss to the Saints.

Swift capped the opening drive with a seven-yard touchdown, giving the rookie one touchdown through the air and one on the ground through four games. His four carries ranked second on the team behind Adrian Peterson's 11, which Peterson turned into 36 yards and a touchdown. Swift's superior receiving skills are useful on a Lions team that's often playing catch-up, and his development should benefit from the team's early Week 5 bye.