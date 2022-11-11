Swift (ankle/shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Swift will play a third straight game and should get more playing time after taking only 10 snaps (16 percent) in last week's 15-9 win over the Packers. Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that the Lions hoped to give Swift "a little bit more" work this Sunday, while Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports that the running back was frustrated by his lack of playing time last week. Swift was a full practice participant Friday for the first time since Week 1, after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. He'll suit up Sunday against a struggling Bears defense that's been thinned out by trades, splitting work with Jamaal Williams in a backfield that recently lost Craig Reynolds (ribs) to injured reserve.