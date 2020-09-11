Swfit (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Swift was limited at practice throughout the week before upgrading to full participation Friday. With that out of the way, it's his role rather than his health that's the big cause for concern, though the two arguably became intertwined when his hip injury caused a prolonged absence from training camp. In any case, Swift will be part of a backfield that also includes Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson, potentially setting up as a three-man committee to start the year.