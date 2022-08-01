Head coach Dan Campbell expressed concern with Swift holding up under a large workload, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. "[Swift]'s got that ability, and so my gosh man, you want those guys out there every play, but ... I would like to see, if we get him out of camp, get his legs under him, get him in really good shape, like I said get the intensity, get the volume under him and then let's see where he looks like," Campbell said.

Swift has missed time due to shoulder and groin injuries in both college and the pros, most recently missing part of last summer's training camp with a strained groin before sustaining an AC joint injury in Week 12. This led the third-year running back to play no more than 13 games for a second consecutive season. While optimists can point to reports of Swift having bulked up over the offseason as reason to think his injury luck could improve, his head coach is nonetheless warranted in his concern about putting too heavy of a workload on his 5-foot-9 running back. With Jamaal Williams -- who saw double-digit touches in 11 of 13 games last year -- around for another year, the Lions have a quality veteran option that can help them avoid doing just that.