Despite referring to Swift as a three-down back, Lions OC Anthony Lynn said he wants to find "someone else to go with him," Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

A 2020 second-round pick, Swift showed the three-down ability as a rookie, averaging 4.6 YPC and 6.3 YPT while scoring 10 TDs on 160 touches. He should be locked in as Detroit's lead back under a new coaching staff, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll elevate to a 20-touch-per-week, RB1-type workload. Lynn typically split snaps and touches between two or three backs in Los Angeles, where his teams regularly ranked near the top of the league in percentage of targets (and fantasy points) going to RBs. Granted, Lynn's teams sometimes had both Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler available out of the backfield, while Detroit's situation behind Swift appears questionable. The comments from Lynn on Wednesday suggest he isn't too excited about Adrian Peterson (an impending free agent) or Kerryon Johnson (one year left on his rookie contract).