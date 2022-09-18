Swift (ankle) is expected to play Sunday versus Washington but could have his role reduced, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Swift suffered an ankle sprain Week 1 but appears to be trending in the right direction to suit up Sunday, barring any setbacks. The Lions are prioritizing the star running back's health, though, so Swift could ultimately be limited and yield a greater share of opportunities than normal to Jamaal Williams. Detroit will make Swift's status official 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.