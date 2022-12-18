Swift rushed eight times for 52 yards while catching five of nine targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets.

While Swift was highly efficient with his rushing attempts and logged a season high in targets, the Jets did well in keeping the Lions offense out of their territory for most of the game, making it hard for any Lions running back to sniff the end zone. Moreover, Swift was unable to do much with his lofty target total since New York was quick to bottle him up when Detroit tried getting him the ball. The third-year running back will look to put up bigger numbers in a Week 16 matchup with the Panthers.