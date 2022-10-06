Swift (shoulder/ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday.
Swift's lack of practice activity came as no surprise after Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported earlier Thursday that the Lions are tentatively planning on having the running back sit out a second straight game Sunday at New England before returning to action following a Week 6 bye. Unless Swift takes a big step forward Friday in terms of practice activity, the Lions will likely formally rule him out for the game against the Patriots with the release of their final Week 5 injury report.