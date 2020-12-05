The Lions have deemed Swift (illness) as doubtful for Sunday's game in Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

While Swift was able to clear concussion protocol earlier in the week, he proceeded to miss the final two practices due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. He was already expected to have a decreased role if given the green light, but the Lions appear to be trending toward erring on the side of caution. The rookie has not played since Week 10 and assuming he ultimately gets ruled out, look for Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson to handle most of the work out of the backfield.