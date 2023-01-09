Swift had six carries for 25 yards and seven receptions for 61 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over Green Bay.

Jamaal Williams (16-72-2) led the rushing attack -- as he had been doing all year -- forcing Swift to make his mark on the game primarily as a receiver. The 23-year-old performed well as part of a committee this season, racking up 931 combined yards and eight total touchdowns across 14 games. While those are decent totals, fantasy managers were hoping for more production from a player with such a high ADP in 2022. Swift will enter the fourth year of his rookie contract potentially as the lead back in Detroit with Williams lined up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.