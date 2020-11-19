Swift is recovering from a concussion and wasn't able to participate in Thursday's practice.

Swift wasn't included on the Lions' initial Week 11 injury report that was released Wednesday, but he may have either picked up the concussion in practice that day or experienced delayed symptoms of the head injury coming out of last weekend's win over Washington. Whatever the case, Swift's entry into the NFL's five-step concussion protocol this late in the week will make it difficult for him to gain clearance ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, a disappointing development after the rookie appeared to take claim to a clear three-down role in Week 10. Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson would likely split reps out of the backfield if Swift isn't able to suit up in Carolina.