Swift (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The rookie second-round pick sat out Sunday's loss to the Panthers after entering the concussion protocol, and he'll only have a couple additional days to clear the protocol for Thursday's matchup with Houston. Swift likely will need to return to practice in some capacity in the next two days to have a chance of suiting up Thanksgiving Day. Kerryon Johnson played 70 percent of the offensive snaps and had eight touches for 38 yards from scrimmage with Swift sidelined against Carolina, while Adrian Peterson rushed six times for 17 yards.