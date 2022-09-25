Swift (ankle) is listed as questionable, but he's expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Swift played through the same injury last week, handling 51 percent of the offensive snaps but only seven touches in a win over Washington. However, he made the most of his opportunities with 87 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Swift was much healthier than he'd been at the same time the previous week, so the running back seems likely to see an uptick in his workload against Minnesota after being used sparingly in Week 2.